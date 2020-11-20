BENVIC provides halogen freedom for the building and electrical industries

Benvic has entered the market with a new polymer application for the electrical and building industries.

The new Benvic LINKFLEX HF series of materials has been created for the manufacture of cables and sheathing that contain halogen free and flame retardant (HFFR) and low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) properties.

These materials bring users into full compliance with the very latest Construction Product Regulations (CPR) currently being implemented in Europe.

The LINKFLEX HF materials are based on a polyolefin polymer matrix, and will complement BENVIC’s strengths and PVC sales channels into the building, construction, and electrical industries.

Particular care has also been taken to optimize LINKFLEX HF for cost-effective cable manufacturing, primarily by lowering the amounts of material used while also improving the processing stability.

BENVIC Spain Managing Director, Marc FARRAS says ‘LINKFLEX HF is great news. Everyone in the building and electrical industries needs to stay ahead of legislation and new regulations such CPR. The new LINKFLEX HF materials actually provide more than that; giving customers an opportunity to use a much better material for a very cost-effective price. We are delighted to be selling LINKFLEX HF in Spain but as well in Europe, wherever our customer needs are.”

BENVIC’s LINKFLEX HF range is currently based on low voltage applications in buildings and Datacom with extension to industrial, utilities and heavy duty applications.

BENVIC took particular care to appoint cable design specialists to lead and sustain the LINKFLEX HF engineering and product development teams.

The company believes the new BENVIC LINKFLEX HF teams are now in prime position to customize the new LINKFLEX HF range for the various needs of specific customers and users.