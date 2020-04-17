Berry announces initiatives to help address global supply shortage of face mask materials

Berry Group has announced strategic initiatives to increase production of face mask materials.

The initiatives include the company designating additional capacity for the production of face masks materials in North America, and introducing a new material for face masks in Europe.

In North America, Berry has expanded its proprietary Meltex platform to add meltblown capacity in Virginia.

The capacity was converted from a pilot line into one which provides full commercial output, and the line will make materials which will be used in surgical-grade face masks along with N95 and N99 respirators.

This added capacity will support the manufacturing of approximately 200 million face masks annually.

Berry is also launching an extension to its Synergex range with Synergex ONE, which will be used for face mask applications.

Cedric Ballay, EVP and GM for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties for Berry, said: “This was something that was of paramount importance in the short term development.”

“Given the array of materials currently being offered to the market, we are proud to offer an alternative solution to the traditional charged meltblown.”

“We are now continuing to push on with the development to be able to pass BFE Type 1 and Type 2 testing.”