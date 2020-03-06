Berry bpi adds to NorDiVent range with new easy split construction materials bag

The latest addition to the NorDiVent range from Berry bpi provides end-user convenience with a pack that allows the contents, which is typically concrete or cement, to be used without unnecessary product waste.

The longstanding partnership between Berry bpi and specialist dry mortars manufacturer Marlon Tørmørtel has resulted in the successful development of the NorDiVent easy split.

The new design offers the end user the dual benefits of easy opening and emptying, while also retaining the proven benefits of the existing NorDiVent bag for long-term dust free fulling and product and moisture protection.

End users are able to empty the bag on construction sites directly into concrete and cement pumps without the need for any additional opening tools such as a knife.

The bag can also be fully emptied without any product loss due to the corner seal.

This offers an important advantage over the classic paper valve sack, where the valve area cannot be emptied completely.

Frank Heseding, Business Development Manager at Berry bpi, said: “This ‘easy split’ function does not compromise on the other important features of the NorDiVent bag such as the high venting performance, product protection against water ingress, a clean appearance, and the processability on customers’ machine.”