Berry bpi recycled products wins contract to supply Welsh council with refuse sacks manufactured from recycled polythene

Berry bpi recycled products has announced it has won a major contract to supply a Welsh local authority with 14 million blue recycling sacks made from 84 per cent recycled polythene.

The refuse sack manufacturer began supplying Carmarthenshire County Council with the sacks between September and December 2019, giving residents a green alternative for disposing of items that would be recycled.

Lorcan Mekitarian, Sales Director, said: “By using our high-quality refuse sacks, all made in the UK using waste polythene that would otherwise have been exported, Carmarthen is giving its residents a great green alternative to what was previously supplied.”

“Not only are we able to deliver great value for money, but we can provide councils with peace of mind that the bags they are using are made from recycled content sourced from within the UK and processed in Derbyshire at our EA accredited facility, which also boasts Zero Waste to Landfill.”

“We’re proud to be helping the UK deal with its own waste challenges, by taking material that would have either ended up in landfill or being exported to countries with poor environmental standards, and turning it into a high-quality product.”