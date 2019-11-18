Berry CPI continues award winning momentum

Berry CPI has been awarded Highly Commended in three categories: the Design and Innovation Centre in Design Team of the Year, the stackable 20 and 25 litre PET containers from Berry Promens in Rigid Plastic Pack of the Year and the Re:Nourish Soup Bottle from Berry M&H Corby in Best Packaging of a New Product.

The stackable PET containers and Re:Nourish soup bottle are just two of the innovative developments from the Design and Innovation Centre.

“This is a very well thought out – less is more – format,” commented the judges. “A fine example of causing disruption within a category and the execution also has good sustainability credentials which is nice to see.”

The 20 and 25 litre PET containers have been designed to meet the exacting requirements for safety and accessibility and are certified to UN standards for the transportation of dangerous goods.

The use of ISBM (Injection Stretch Blow Moulding) technology has produced containers that deliver the required combination of excellent strength and durability with light weight and easy handling.

Philip Fletcher from Berry Promens was also named the packaging industry’s Rising Star for 2019.

The Rising Star award celebrates the new talent that is emerging in the industry and recognises individuals in the first five years of their professional lives who are making a real difference to the company they work for.

Fletcher took the prize for the significant contribution he has made to the implementation of a Continuous Improvement Programme at the Berry site in Plenmeller, as well as taking on additional key responsibilities and role as New Product Development Project Manager.

The judges’ citation commented: “Phil is a rapidly rising star and is already leading complex projects. Clearly a business leader and a future board director in the making.”

As an indication of the depth of new talent within Berry CPI, Philip was nominated for the Rising Star award alongside Vikki White from the Berry Design and Innovation Centre, who was recognised for her excellent design skills and the immediate impact she has made within the Berry Design Team since she joined.

In their commendation for the team at the Berry Design and Innovation Centre, the judges noted that it was a “strong team” with a “great science-based approach.”

Jean-Marc Galvez, President, Berry CPI Division, comments, “These awards ideally encapsulate two of the most important facets of our business – our people and our ability to innovate.”