Berry Global ahead of schedule for Impact 2025 Sustainability Strategy

Berry Global has announced it is ahead of schedule for its Impact 2025 Sustainability Strategy.

The company has also released its 2019 Impact Report and GRI Index to its website, both of which highlight Berry’s Impact 2025 strategy and achievements.

Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry, said: “We plan to continue to build on the success we had in 2019 as we work to maximise our positive impacts and lead the transition to a more circular economy.”

Robert Flores, VP of Sustainability for Berry, said: “2019 was a transformative year for Berry, from announcing our sustainability strategy, Impact 2025, to launching the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member, to joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy working group as a Global Commitment signatory.”

“I am proud of what we have been able to collectively achieve, and I am excited to share our progress with you.”