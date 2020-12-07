Berry Global goes digital with its leading single-dose DPI

Berry Global has announced the market leading RS01 single dose Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) from the newly-created Berry Global Healthcare is now available with built-in sensors and digital capabilities.

The new RS01X tracks inhaler use and connects to a companion app which provides personalised guidance to improve adherence and inhaler technique.

Berry has put in place a global agreement with Amiko Digital Health and the RS01X is integrated with Amiko’s Respiro, a digital medicine platform for use with connected inhalers that combines data, artificial intelligence (AI), and elegant digital experiences to upgrade respiratory care.

The RS01X automatically captures, stores and encrypts objective inhaler data, including user generated inhalations through the inhaler, and connects wirelessly to the Respiro app.

The Respiro app serves as a companion to the inhaler, reminding patients when it is time to inhale a dose and providing personalised insights and tips powered by data and artificial intelligence to help patients self-manage more effectively. Patients can instantly and securely choose to share their data with healthcare providers both in person and digitally to improve collaborative decision-making and enable data-driven treatment adjustments.

The connected inhaler retains the user-friendly features of the original RS01, making it suitable for all age groups. It provides consistent dosage delivery with easy refilling. A built-in battery means no charging is required for the inhaler throughout its usage.

Vincent Clauzel, Managing Director, Berry Global - Care Unit, said: “The introduction of the RS01X is a significant milestone for Berry Healthcare globally, as well as for innovation in respiratory devices. We are very excited to have established a successful and very close partnership with Amiko to achieve this.”

Martijn Grinovero, Chief Commercial Officer at Amiko, added: “At Amiko, we’ve been consistent in our goal of developing technologies that advance respiratory care. We are thrilled to have found a partner with the vision, ambition and market experience of Berry Global. We are extremely excited about the RS01X and Respiro becoming available to patients and care providers at a scale that truly makes a difference.”