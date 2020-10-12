Berry Global Group appoints new member to Board of Directors

Jill A. Rahman Appointed to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has appointed Jill A. Rahman to its Board of Directors.

Rahman is the Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, a role she began in June 2020.

She brings more than 25 years of packaged goods experience to Berry, including the past 11 years at Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) where she served in several executive roles including International Division President from 2016-2020 and U.S. Sweet and Salty Snacks Vice President and General Manager from 2010-2016.

Rahman also held a variety of marketing, brand management, and strategic planning roles during her 15-year career at Kraft Foods and at Newell Rubbermaid. While at Conagra, she held Board of Director roles at joint venture companies in India, Mexico, and the Philippines.

She earned a B.B.A. from Howard University and an M.B.A. from Indiana University.

“On behalf of Berry and its Directors, I would like to welcome Jill to our Board,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry. “Jill’s marketing, strategic planning, and operating experience will further enhance our Board's existing business acumen, while bringing additional insights and perspectives in consumer packaging.”