Berry Global joins SABIC in the production and use of circular polymers from chemical recycling

Berry Global Group has announced a collaboration with SABIC to drive the innovation and use of polyolefin resins made from chemical recycling.

The companies boast a long partnership and focus on their shared values of sustainability and promotion of a circular economy.

Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO at Berry, said: “As a leader in sustainable packaging, we place a high value on innovation surrounding the methods by which we recover valuable plastic materials.”

“SABIC’s timeline for beginning semi-commercial production is one of the fastest we have seen in the industry and we were eager to join with them in initiatives that support circular economy.”

“As consumer demand for sustainable packaging continues to increase, we continue to advance the innovative way by which we supply these markets.”

“We anticipate chemical recycling will play a critical role in the reuse of valuable materials, keeping more plastics in the value chain and out of the waste stream.”

Bob Maughon, Executive Vice President for Sustainability, Technology, and Innovation at SABIC, said: “SABIC is proud to be the first petrochemical company to implement a project for the chemical recycling of challenging plastic waste into feedstock for steam crackers.”

“This exciting project is testament to our commitment to scale up advanced chemical recycling processes of plastics back to the original polymer.”

“We believe chemical recycling is complementary to mechanical recycling. We are excited about the potential of chemical recycling to recover harder to recycle materials and keep them in the circular economy.”