Berry Global supports British Government’s mask manufacturing mandate

Berry Global Group, Inc. has announced its collaboration with The Medicom Group, (Medicom), to design the manufacturing solution and guarantee the supply of nonwoven fabric intended for use in producing hundreds of millions of face masks annually as part of Medicom’s agreement with the British Government.

To do so, Berry is investing in a new state-of-the-art meltblown nonwovens line, to be outfitted with its proprietary charging technology, at one of its UK based facilities to increase capacity of material necessary in the production of European-standard Type IIR and N99-equivalent FFP3 masks.

The masks will be manufactured and sold under Medicom’s European Kolmi brand.

The British Government has enabled these investments through a long-term contractual commitment.

The agreement confirmed support for Medicom’s new UK-based production facility, which is scheduled to open later this summer.

Berry says this move highlights the focus governments are placing on securing a supply chain that helps ensure a local supply of personal protective equipment.

“Berry has deep roots in the UK. We are pleased to support Medicom as they open their new facility and help advance safety and protection in the region well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Curt Begle, President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division.

This announcement adds to Berry’s growing list of partnerships to expand capacity of protective materials and add certainty to crucial PPE supply chains.