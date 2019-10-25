Berry M&H achieves zero waste to landfill

Berry M&H at their Beccles site has succeeded to reduce their waste going to landfill to zero.

The small amount of waste which cannot be recycled is incinerated and converted to energy.

With all employees on-board with the initiative, the company created internal systems to sort, categorise and store waste streams from the multiple operations that the factory conducts; from producing bottles, tubes and jars, closures and other fitments and dispensing equipment for a wide range of markets.

Alongside this, an extensive training programme was conducted so that all employees at all levels were engaged and enthusiastic about the initiative.

As part of its continuous improvement culture, the company also consistently monitor all waste streams and internal practices.

Finally, a new marshalling area was designed and set up to collate waste streams into their respective categories to ensure that their future use would be environmentally beneficial.

Taking place over a year, the findings that have been gained are already being applied to other Berry M&H Sites across Europe and America.

Joe Rahman, General Manager for the site, said: "I'm so delighted that we have all worked together very hard to achieve this new status. We care about the environment deeply and everyone on this site has played a massive part in bringing this to fruition. I believe that this has the potential to place us as the foremost manufacturer in this area and an environmentally sensitive supplier to all clients, existing and new."