Berry M&H introduces black packaging option to increase recyclability

Berry M&H has introduced a carbon black-free masterbatch for the manufacture of many of its standard packs, which allows them to be more easily sorted for recycling rather than being sent to landfill or incineration.

With black often being a preferred base colour for packs, the new masterbatch gives companies greater flexibility in their choice of colour while enabling many tonnes of additional packaging to be recycled.

Berry M&H holds several ISO accreditations to show good practice in environmental management, including the new ISO 14001 and the recent ISO 50001 energy management, and follows a rigorous policy of continuous improvement which challenges all aspects of its business to ensure products are produced efficiently and sustainability.