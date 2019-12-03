Berry Superfos releases online packaging design tool

Berry Superfos has released a new online design studio, which can help customers boost creativity and enhance innovation.

The browser-based Berry Superfos 3D Design Studio allows customers to find an artwork template of any of its product lines, including UniPack, SuperLift, and EasySnacking, and create an artwork template from it.

After this, specific packaging artwork can be added, customised, and reviewed.

The Design Studio also allows packaging components, including handles and lids, to be mixed and matched, and the editable designs can be shared with colleagues in real time.

Birthe Bebe Nielsen, Divisional Product Manager for Sales and Marketing at Berry Superfos, said: “Using the Berry Superfos 3D Design Studio is very easy. Users intuitively know how to work with the design creation process.”

“Another great advantage of the configurator is the option to save your design, share it, and go back and develop it further, either immediately or at a later stage. An internal library of packs can also be established for future reference and developments.”

“Berry Superfos is proud to offer this convincing online configurator to our customers, because it will allow for considerable time saving. In this way, we can help our customers to get a better product to market faster, as time is always of the essence.”