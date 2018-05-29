Winners for Best Polymer Producers announced

During the Gala Dinner of the conference ‘A Circular Future with Plastics’ on 24th May 2018 in Milan, The Polymers for Europe Alliance announced the eight winners of the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe 2018.

EU Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska presented the overarching award on polymer quality covering all polymer types to Vynova, with Lotte Chemical awarded in the PET polymer category and Repsol in the PP category.

Elix Polymers, Borealis and ExxonMobil were also among the winners.

“The third edition of the Best Polymer Producers Awards is built on the success of our first two round, and the number of participants to continued to rise in 2018,” said Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance.

“The Awards clearly represent a major opportunity for re-establishing a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe.”

The opening date for the next voting round of the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe 2019 will be announced in September 2018.