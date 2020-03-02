BIEGLO extends into ultra-high temperature polymers

BIEGLO High Performance Polymers is adding ultra-high temperature resistant products to its portfolio.

Well known for its high-performance polymer products, BIEGLO is adding PBI and ultra-high temperature thermosetting PIs to its established product families.

The growing demand for high-performance polymers in industrial processes has lead BIEGLO to focus on the high temperature segment.

BIEGLO is already acknowledged within the plastics industry for its PEEK and PAI materials, which are used in demanding applications in the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, chemical, electronics, and food-processing industries.