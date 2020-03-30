Biesterfeld and SCIGRIP expand strategic partnership to the UK market

Biesterfeld is expanding its long-term partnership with the American manufacturer SCIGRIP.

After successfully handling the distribution of two-part MMA adhesives in Poland, the Baltic States, Germany, and France, the agreement has now been extended to include the UK market with immediate effect.

SCIGRIP materials offer the latest advancements in structural bonding systems for the most demanding applications in transportation, marine, construction, and thermoplastics.

Tim Johnson, Sales and Marketing Manager for SCIGRIP, said: “Biesterfeld has proven itself as an invaluable partner to SCIGRIP over the last three years.”

“Thanks to their expertise and experience in the Advanced Materials market, and our proven product range and continuing focus on technical developments, collaborating in this market made sense for us both. We are excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Julian Ferries, Sales Manager for Composites and Tooling at Biesterfeld, said: “We are absolutely delighted at SCIGRIP’s confidence in us. The outstanding properties of SCIGRIP’s MMA adhesives will provide our customers with competitive advantages and reinforce our market position within the growing composites and tooling industry.”