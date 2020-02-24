Biesterfeld appointed to distribute ethylene copolymers from Westlake Chemical in Europe

Biesterfeld will begin to distribute speciality polymers from Westlake Chemicals throughout Europe, including the UK and Ireland.

Biesterfeld will distribute the ELEVATE EVA, EMAC/EBAC, and TYMAX products, as well as TYMAX, which features functionalised polymers produced by grafting with maleic anhydride.

Luissé Hernández, Product Manager for Biesterfeld Plastic, said: “We are pleased to significantly extend our portfolio with the specialities from Westlake Chemical.”“We have the know-how and experience to ideally position Westlake’s products in the marketplace and provide great value to our customers.”

Juan Septien, Indirect Sales Manager at Westlake Chemical, said: “With Biesterfeld we have the ideal partner for the successful distribution of our products by our side.”

“As we look to strategically introduce our brands introduce our brands into Europe, we are happy to have an experienced distribution partner in polymer modification that supports us in our goal to act as a European supplier.”

“We look forward to working together to further the success of our products.”