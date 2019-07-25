Biesterfeld expands its collaboration with ExxonMobil Chemical in UK and Ireland

Biesterfeld is strengthening its long-standing collaboration with industry-leading polymer supplier ExxonMobil Chemical, by commencing distribution of Vistalon EPDM rubber in UK and Ireland.

Vistalon EPDM rubber exhibits exceptional physical properties and outstanding processing advantages, and in addition to good ozone and UV stability, is highly resistant to chemicals and heat.

Guy Payne, Managing Director for Biesterfeld Petroplas, said: “By expanding our distribution rights to includes the UK and Ireland, we are enhancing our offer of high-performance polymers.”

“We are pleased to be strengthening our collaboration with ExxonMobil Chemical. The outstanding properties of Vistalon EPDM will provide our customers with competitive advantages, reinforcing our market position within the synthetic rubber industry.”