Biesterfeld granted distribution rights for fluoroelastomers from Solvay

Biesterfeld is expanding its partnership with Solvay Speciality Polymer and, as of August 2019, is taking on the distribution of fluoroelastomers in Europe, Russia, and Brazil.

This will include the new FKM polymers from the Tecnoflon brand, which are characterised by excellent chemical resistance to a large number of different media such as fuels, lubricants, oils, and solvents.

Due to its specific properties, Tecnoflon FKM is commonly used in seals and hoses and is displayed predominantly in the automotive industry.

Jörn Thomsen, Product Manager for Specialty Polymers at Biesterfeld Performance Rubber, said: “With the new distribution rights, we are expanding our range of high-performance polymers and are adding to our specialist product portfolio.”

“With Tecnoflon FKM, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers technically refined, high-quality products from market leader Solvay. Existing and new customers will benefit from our service and our efficient supply chain solutions.”

Giovanni Biressi, Tecnoflon FKM and FFKM Global Product Manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers, said: “The new agreement has now enabled us to expand our many years of successful cooperation with Biesterfeld to the area of rubber products.”

“Thanks to Biesterfeld, we have at our side an experienced and established partner with the expertise to place our products on the market in the best possible way. We are pleased that we can now join forces to drive forward the success of Tecnolon FKM.”