Biesterfeld Plastic Benelux B.V. appoint Marc van Loon as General Manager

Marc van Loon has been appointed as the new General Manager of Biesterfeld Plastic Benelux B.V.

On 1 August 2019, he will take over from Michel Cobelens, who is retiring after more than 24 years in this position.

Van Loon has over 23 years of experience in the injection moulding industry.

He studied Engineering at the Fontys University of Applied Sciences and Technology Management (TeMa) at the Eindhoven University of Technology.

From early 2018, van Loon held a leading position in the Biesterfeld Group's Benelux subsidiary. As a Sales Manager, he achieved numerous successes in the Plastics, Acrylates and Performance Rubber divisions.

"Marc van Loon is the ideal person to take over this role. As an internal successor, we are pleased that he will ensure continuity. We owe a great deal of thanks to Michel Cobelens, whose dedication and outstanding efforts have played a major role in the successful establishment and strategic positioning of our company in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for more than two decades", said Carsten Harms, Member of the Executive Board at Biesterfeld AG and Spokesman of the Management Board of Biesterfeld Plastic.

"I am looking forward to continue our successful path with my team and greatly appreciate the confidence placed in me,” said van Loon.