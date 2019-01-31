Biesterfeld strengthens partnership with Solvay Specialty Polymers

Biesterfeld has acquired distribution rights for Solvay’s sulfone polymers in UK and Ireland.

The distributor will handle sales of the sulfone polymers Udel PSU, Radel PPSU and Veradel PESU in the UK and Ireland, with effect from April 2019.

The portfolio includes Udel PSU (polysulfone), a tough high-strength, transparent plastic, which offers higher heat resistance and better hydrolytic stability than polycarbonate (PC), often used in medical devices.

PSU can also be used in fittings, valves and other components in pressurised hot water systems, as it retains its strong mechanical properties when exposed to steam and other sterilisation techniques.

Radel PPSU (polyphenylsulfone) is also a sulfone polymer well-suited for components in pressurised hot water systems and medical devices that undergo repeated steam sterilisation.

In addition to good impact strength, it offers higher chemical resistance than PSU and polyetherimide (PEI), and it can be steam sterilised over 1000 cycles without significant loss of properties.

Veradel PESU (polyethersulfone) has a good chemical resistance, high rigidity and excellent heat resistance, suitable for food service applications and electronic components.

Dietmar Zinkand, Business Manager Engineering Polymers, Biesterfeld Plastic, said: “By expanding our distribution rights to include the UK and Ireland, we are enhancing our offer of high- performance polymers from renowned market leaders. Both existing and new customers will benefit from high-quality service and efficient supply chain solutions.”