Biffa partners with WasteAid to tackle global waste issues

Biffa has announced a three-year partnership with UK-based charity WasteAid, which will see the business support WasteAid financially and offer its expertise to help communities in developing countries improve the management of waste.

WasteAid works with communities in developing countries to share practical and low-cost approaches to waste management and recycling.

Its innovative products include teaching communities how to turn water bottles into eco bricks to build homes and schools, as well as converting plastic bags into paving slabs which can be sold to local businesses.

By partnering with WasteAid, Biffa will be able to bring financial support and its extensive experience in addressing complex waste issues in the UK to areas with no previous access to waste management.

As a leading waste management business that collects 4.1 million tonnes of waste from UK homes and businesses per cent and processes and treats over 3.7 million tonnes of waste and recycling, Biffa is well placed to put its knowledge and operational expertise to good use.

The work with WasteAid will not only benefit on a global scale, it will also help to bring a better quality of life to people in these areas as well as create jobs and opportunities.

Michael Topham, Chief Executive at Biffa, said: “We are proud to support WasteAid and share our expertise in parts o the world that urgently need to tackle the complex issue of how to manage waste in a more sustainable manner.”

“Our financial and technical support will help WasteAid to expand its operations, providing more communities with much needed help as they seek to develop sustainable waste management practices.”

Zoe Lenkiewicz, Head of Programmes and Engagement at WasteAid, said: “One in three people globally do not have a waste management service and have to burn or dump their waste, much of it ending up in the ocean.”

“This transformational partnership with Biffa will mean that together we can help tackle the issues at the source of global waste pollution.”