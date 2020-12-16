Biffa Waste Services accredited for exemplary driving standards by the DVSA

Biffa Waste Services, a UK sustainable waste management company and operator of a fleet of 1300 commercial vehicles, has been officially awarded Earned Recognition status by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

The high standard across Biffa has seen all eight of its operator licences enter the esteemed accreditation scheme which rewards businesses that meet the highest operator, driver and vehicle standards on Britain’s roads.

In order to be awarded the accreditation, Biffa has gone through a stringent process of pre-validation checks followed by audits to ensure all protocols and procedures are in place and followed to the required exacting standards.

Biffa joins more than 96 other major UK companies belonging to the scheme including BT, DHL, John Lewis and Stagecoach.

“Earned Recognition is an extremely high standard for compliant operators to achieve and is recognised by the Traffic Commissioners and enforcement bodies alike,” said Mark Forster, Group Fleet Compliance Manager, from Biffa.

“It is fantastic to be recognised in this way for our very high standards when it comes to the management of our vehicles and drivers, and it further supports Biffa’s leading position in our approach to health and safety within the waste industry.”

“Being awarded Earned Recognition status fits into our wider strategic ambition to be a good corporate citizen, supporting our people and the communities we work in.”