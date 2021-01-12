Big Bear announces appointment of new Sales Manager

Big Bear has announced the appointment of Andy Hinsley to the position of Sales Manager.

Hinsley brings a wealth of experience, with over twenty years in Technical and Engineering Sales within the plastics moulding industry. His last role was with Kydex materials, where he was responsible for the sales growth of 14 European countries.

Andy Hinsley

Additionally, Hinsley previously worked for Big Bear 12 years ago, so he is familiar with Big Bear systems, processes and capabilities, although he was pleased to discover that there have been a lot of developments since then says Big Bear.

Emma Hockley, Managing Director, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Andy back to the Big Bear team. It is great having him back with so much more experience and contacts. We are really looking forward to working together and for him to promote our new materials and technologies.”

Andy said: “I’m really excited at how the manufacturing facility has evolved to include, amongst other things, compression moulding, water jet cutting and our own assembly studio. I’d like to thank everyone at Big Bear for making me feel like I’ve come home.”