Big Bear brings out bumpers for Bailey Unicorn caravan

Big Bear has moulded bumpers for leading British caravan builder Baileys, producing large, high gloss bumpers at Big Bear’s factory in Worcestershire using thermoforming technology.

The parts are moulded with Big Bear’s high performance material, BEAR-EX, a UV stable, high gloss, mouldable olefin sheet; shatter proof and crack proof to very low temperatures.

Big Bear developed BEAR-EX in partnership with Primex Plastics, specifically to address the damage to exterior vehicle panels caused by stone chips and minor collisions, and to improve the ease of installation.

The BEAR-EX panels have been successfully fitted across the majority of Bailey caravan and motorhome ranges, reducing Bailey's warranty claims for stone chip and body panel damage.

For the new Unicorn, Big Bear developed a brand new bumper system in close collaboration with Bailey, designed to enhance the performance of Bailey’s ground-breaking Alu-Tech bodyshell, as well as modernise the aesthetic of the new range.

Nick Howard, Bailey of Bristol Managing Director said, “The fourth generation Unicorn range is a real step forward in Bailey caravan design. The dramatic new looks really set it apart from previous Alu-Tech caravans and clearly identify it as a top-of-the-range leisure vehicle.”

Mark Lingwood, Big Bear’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to continue to support Bailey with their requirements for high performance bumper systems. Big Bear specialise in manufacturing large thermoplastic mouldings and we are particularly proud of these parts which perfectly demonstrate our capabilities.”