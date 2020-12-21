Big Bear Plastic Products welcomes Nigel Huddleston MP to Droitwich factory

Big Bear Plastic Products Ltd were delighted to welcome Nigel Huddleston MP to their factory this morning.

Nigel Huddleston is Member of Parliament for Mid Worcestershire, and Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage.

The Droitwich based plastics manufacturer, employing around 80 people, and Huddleston was keen to visit the plant and see how the company had coped during the pandemic.

Emma Hockley, Managing Director, said: “We were so pleased that Mr Huddleston accepted our invitation to visit us this morning. Our team have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and its really nice to be acknowledged in this way. Now, more than ever, we need our government to get behind British manufacturers.”

Covid 19 presented Big Bear with a challenging time as their core customer base of leisure and construction vehicle manufacturers shut down almost instantly over the spring and summer period. However, the factory continued to operate to maintain supply to their other customers and worked hard to supply the NHS and other specialised services with essential products to support the Covid response effort.

During his tour of the factory, Huddleston was able to see Big Bear’s extensive vacuum-forming capabilities, and their compression moulding plant which is specifically for the manufacture of lightweight interior trim components, along with multiple CNC Robotic 5 Axis and Waterjet cutting machines.

Huddleston said “I was delighted to visit Big Bear Plastics Ltd in Droitwich this morning, to discuss the issues that have affected the company and to understand how they have coped during this difficult time for manufacturing. I was particularly impressed with the light and airy new Assembly Studio. It is clear that with their investment into lightweight materials and other exciting new projects, Big Bear are ambitious and pioneering which exemplifies what we want to see from SMEs in this country.”