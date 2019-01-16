bigHead Bonding Fasteners releases Lean Bonding innovation

bigHead Bonding Fasteners has released its latest innovation, Lean Bonding, at the JEC World show in Paris.

Lean Bonding is a result of a multi-year collaboration with Cranfield University and co-funding from Innovate UK, and has involved a number of leading technology partners in the UK, France, and Germany.

bigHead focused on the elimination of the difficulties in fastening lightweight composites and thin metal materials that cannot be welded, riveted or clinched, making Lean Binding a fast and automated way to bond fasteners onto composites.

The solution consists of a bonding fastener pre-loaded with a dry adhesive film, a combination which removes the need for separate adhesive storage, handling or dispensing.

The fastener is bonded onto the surface in seconds, without any damage to, or penetration of, the materials.

The combination of pre-applied adhesive and accurate process control ensures consistent bond line thicknesses and repeatable bond quality.

Matthew Stevens, Managing Director of bigHead, said: “After several years in development we are very excited to be releasing this major innovation onto the market. Lean Bonding will remove many of the frustrations and difficulties in fastening lightweight composites and thin metals. We believe in collaboration as a great way to solve technical challenges. By combining the experience and expertise of complimentary companies we can offer our customers the very best solution.”