bigHead expands its innovation team

bigHead Bonding Fasteners has continued its investment in innovation with the appointment of two more engineers.

Central to bigHead’s strategy is the long-term investment in engineering expertise and composites knowledge, and having received an outstanding report earlier this year from Innovate UK, bigHead has now built a team dedicated to meeting its customers’ most challenging problems.

Some of the innovations planned for launch in the next year include a new range of fasteners with application performance data, designed to remove guesswork in fastener selection.

Another solution is focused on speeding up and automating the bonding process, and third looks at the integration of fasteners in the moulding process itself, saving time and improving repeatability.

Matthew Stevens, Managing Director of bigHead, said: “With so much creativity and so many great ideas it can sometimes be as much of a challenge to decide what not to do as what to do.”

“Having a disciplined process is critical, and of course there must be open and continuous dialogue with customers.”

Alongside its investment in innovation, bigHead has also been developing new production technology with its UK partner, Expert Automation and Tooling.

Stevens said: “This new technology is a very exciting development. It will give us more control and flexibility as well as a platform for future expansion.”

“We have been delighted with our partners at Expert who ensure we get state of the art production technology.”