Bighead fasteners appoints Cranfield materials expert Lawrence Cook to work on fast composites construction

BigHead fasteners, based in Dorset, has appointed Lawrence Cook, a former research fellow at Cranfield University Enhanced Composites and Structures Centre to work on the challenges of multi-material joining through the increased use of lightweight composite materials. Cook said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join the bigHead team, and it presents exciting prospects for working together with customers and partners through long term relationships and new engagements. I very much look forward to contributing to bigHead’s drive for innovation and excellence in developing fastening and joining solutions for composites, other materials and multi-materials in many applications.”

It continues to work on a wide range of projects and applications with design engineers in the automotive, wind power, marine, rail and construction sectors, on reducing the fastening time for thin carbon panels from hours to seconds, to dramatically streamlining the assembly of composite construction panels on buildings.