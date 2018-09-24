Billion UK expands team with “hands on” Business Development Manager

× Expand Simon Johnson Simon Billion

Billion UK has recruited a new Business Development Manager that is undertaking a “hands on” role of both sales and servicing.

Simon Johnson, who has been working in the plastics and toolmaking industry since the age of 15, has joined the firm in a role where he will use his many years of experience in tool and machine diagnostics and repair to help customers across the UK.

“I have always enjoyed being hands on,” Johnson told BP&R. “This new role enables me to try something new whilst still being able to utilise the knowledge I’ve built up over the years to really help customers get the best out of their machines through advice, servicing and repairs.”

Johnson, who began working alongside his father in the family toolmaking company, studied an apprenticeship after leaving secondary school. He then went on to purchase two injection moulding machines, despite having no experience of injection moulding, and ‘self-taught’ the skills needed through advice and learning from friends in the industry.

Later, he went on to use these skills to open a moulding shop, with 13 machines making parts for the fishing industry and later, the Ministry of Defence.

Following this, he worked for several trade toolmakers before progressing his career with roles in the automotive sector and as a technical manager at a Wellingborough-based company that manufactures household cleaning products. Here, as well as undertaking the management of the company’s moulding and toolroom departments, he also has responsibility for automation and aided with product design projects.

“My career in plastics has been one that’s come from a love of learning and a love of being hands-on,” Johnson said. “I’d encourage young people to consider a career in the industry but also to try an apprenticeship. Many think they want an office-based job, but once they see something being made and produced, for example on a tool they’ve manufactured,then it becomes both real and rewarding.”

Johnson believes the plastics industry is one of the most exciting and underappreciated in the country.

“With virtually everything we use containing plastics on a day to day basis I feel young people of today, and the future, will get great fulfilment out of working in this sector,” he continued.

“Plastics is ever advancing and we are able to utilise it on ever more complex applications. If we can encourage the youth to expand their knowledge at school level of the many opportunities available in the plastics industry I feel we would see an influx of younger people coming into the sector.”

Johnson will work alongside Peter Kirkham, Managing Director at Billion UK, based in Milton Keynes, although will travel across the UK.