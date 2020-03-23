Bindatex reconfigures operations to help manufacture ventilators

Bindatex, a composites and advanced materials precision slitting company, has announced that it is supporting the UK government’s call for help for manufacturers to assist in the urgent capacity of life-saving ventilators.

The company has reconfigured its production to begin die cutting discs for filters to assist with the urgent production of much needed, life-saving ventilators for the NHS.

At present, Bindatex are working with their customers, manufacturing the parts, but are also able to support other manufacturers by providing the filters.

The company has also brought in emergency plans for the company, in order to maintain high levels of health and safety for employees during this pandemic. Bindatex has already made urgent changes to processes in response to government advice to minimise the risk of infection and reduce impact on production.

Chris Lever, managing director of Bindatex, said: “We have immediately started work with customers in order to manufacture these life-saving ventilators.”

In a letter to partners and employees, Lever added: “We have, of course, implemented the government’s recommendations and come up with a few of our own. As a responsible employer in these unprecedented events, we will ensure our staff receive full wages regardless of whether they choose to self-isolate, or to come into work.

“Other measures include denying visitors, such as delivery drivers, access to the factory and ensuring manufacturing teams do not meet during a shift, minimising social contact to reduce the risk to staff and suppliers.”

While the company has pledged a section of its workforce, production capacity and machinery to the production of ventilators to fight this virus, it is still delivering for its usual customers, by increasing its production rate.

Lever added: “As production ramps up for the essential parts for these ventilators, we have added extra capacity to fulfil current orders whilst this emergency work continues. We will continue to support manufacturing of ventilators during these unprecedented times.”