Bindatex to showcase new thermoplastic UD tape splicing capability at JEC

Bindatex will showcase its new thermoplastic splicing capability at JEC World 2019.

The company has successfully developed the capability to produce ‘Lay-ready’ thermoplastic splices in UD tapes that are manufactured with PEEK, PAEK and PEKK polymers.

This development in proprietary technology will enable Bindatex to deliver defined spool lengths which can help to increase its customers’ productivity on automated fibre placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) equipment.

“We are well ahead of the game in difficult to cut materials and in delivering spliced tapes to very high precision. These, in turn, are making our customers more efficient and effective in AFP and ATL,” said Chris Lever, Bindatex Managing Director.

“This is our fourth year exhibiting at JEC and we’re looking forward to discussing this newly developed technology. Come and see for yourself – we’re on stand S50 in hall 6.”

The UK-based company is an approved supplier to thermoplastic and thermoset manufacturers across the globe.

Bindatex will be at JEC World 2019 in Paris between 12-14 March 2019 on stand S50 Hall 6.