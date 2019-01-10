BioCote opens new microbiology laboratory and support complex in Coventry

BioCote, has moved to a new headquarters complex in Prologis Park, Coventry and expanded its customer support team in the process.

BioCote technology provides product lifespan protection against microbes such as bacteria and mould that can cause odours, staining and material degradation.

The company says due to the high standard of performance from BioCote additives, products are easier to keep hygienically clean and less likely to cause cross-contamination.

BioCote is the only antimicrobial additives supplier to have additives HACCP International certified as food-safe and suitable for addition to food contact products.

Sean Reid, Managing Director of BioCote, said: “Increased focus on infection control and the demand for new, distinctive, ultra-durable products, has driven improvement of our facilities. Our new building offers a laboratory with the latest microbiology testing technology, a sterile packing area, a new warehouse and enhanced office space for our team of industry professionals.”