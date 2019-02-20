BioCote to invest over £600k in larger facilities

BioCote, an antimicrobial solutions provider that operates in the plastics industry, has invested over £600,000 in larger headquarters and a new laboratory.

The larger, purpose-built headquarters, will comprise of an office complex to house its customer support team and a laboratory that includes the latest microbiology testing equipment.

The company’s growth has also created jobs, with employee numbers rising by 25 per cent over the last year, and further increases expected over the next two years.

The move will enable the company to meet rising demand for its antimicrobial additives, which are integrated into products to make them easier to keep hygienically clean and less likely to cause cross-contamination.

An increased focus on cleanliness and infection control in the UK and overseas means a growing number of companies are using BioCote’s antimicrobial technology.

In light of this, BioCote has achieved a 15 per cent increase in revenue over the last year, with customer numbers on the rise.

Sean Reid, Managing Director of BioCote, said: “We believe our commitment to customers has contributed to the expansion of our business. Our knowledge of microbiology, materials chemistry and global biocidal regulations has kept us at the forefront of the industry. We take an open, consultative partnership approach to antimicrobial product integration, and are trusted by leading brands worldwide."