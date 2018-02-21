Biomaster partner Radwraps new healthcare radiator systems

Biomaster has partnered the manufacturers of a new alternative to radiator covers, enabling the company to expand into the healthcare and medical sectors.

The Radwraps cover system uses a flexible sheet backed with a magnet, which covers an entire radiator and is an efficient alternative to traditional wooden radiator covers.

Radwraps use an innovative patent pending design that allows heat to travel through the wrap without losing energy.

Radwraps has inbuilt Biomaster antimicrobial technology into its material, which inhibits the growth and spread of harmful bacteria on the radiator surface, providing a more hygienic environment.

"Now our Radwraps are Biomaster protected as well as providing information, safety instructions and advertising space,” explained James Maddocks, Radwraps Director.

“The potential for extra revenues is staggering and we hope this extra revenue can be used to great advantage where needed.”