Biomaster technology shortlisted for two UK Packaging Awards

Featuring Biomaster technology, a children's educational project has been shortlisted for ‘Innovation of the year’ and ‘Flexible plastic pack of the year’ at the 2018 UK Packaging Awards.

Designed to teach children how to be environmentally friendly, Kids Ink is a web-to-print platform that allows children to design a personalised lunch bag, a fun, creative and interactive way.

The project brings together the expertise of three UK based companies, Ultimate Digital, B&G Products and Addmaster.

The bags are lined with inbuilt Biomaster antimicrobial protection which inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria on surfaces, allowing the lunch bags to be reused.

Biomaster partner B&G Products converts the digitally printed film and attaches the handles to produce unique children's lunch bags.

The Kids Ink platform can also be used on every other pack formats, such as cartons and bottles.

Chris Tonge Executive Director of Ultimate Group explains: “Kids Ink is unique because it is a really easy to use online drawing tool which our Smartflow system turns into print ready digital artwork. Kids Ink is a world first as every other personalised campaign has used part of the design as a template but our platform enables the whole design to be totally unique to each child.”