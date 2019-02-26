BioMCN to produce renewable methanol with green hydrogen

Nouryon and Gasunie have agreed to supply green hydrogen to BioMCN for the production of renewable methanol from CO2, which the companies say marks the next step in the sustainability of processes in the industry.

Nouryon and Gasunie are currently investigating the possible conversion of sustainable electricity into green hydrogen using a 20-megawatt water electrolysis in the Netherlands.

A final decision on the project is expected later this year.

BioMCN will combine hydrogen from the indented facility with CO2 from other processes to produce renewable methanol, a raw material for bio-fuels and a variety of chemical feedstocks.

Compared to fossil-based methanol this will reduce emission by up to 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Soren Jacobsen, Managing Director at BioMCN, said: “This partnership is an important step towards a circular economy. Thanks to the supply of green hydrogen, we can replace natural gas as a feedstock and recycle carbon emissions to produce new raw materials and fuels, effectively turning CO2 emissions into carbon savings and helping the Netherlands meet its carbon reduction goals.”

Knut Schwalenberg, Managing Director of Industrial Chemicals at Nouryon, said: “Green hydrogen is a realistic alternative for fossil-based raw materials and enables new forms of green chemistry. This agreement will help to support ling-term growth in that market.”

Gerard van Pijkeren, Managing Director at Gasunie New Energy said: “Gas infrastructure plays a connecting and facilitating role in the energy transition. We will be transporting different energy carriers, such as hydrogen and green gas, increasingly through our pipelines in the future.”

“As an independent network operator we can connect hydrogen from different suppliers for transportation to the major industrial clusters in the Netherlands. This network may have a capacity of ten gigawatts or more by 2030.”