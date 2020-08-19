Biome announces Bioplastics division receives order for compostable bioplastic for coffee pods

Biome has announced its Bioplastics division has received an order worth US$550,000 (approx. £415,300) from an existing major client operating in the United States packaging market.

This order, which provides support for the division’s financial expectations for this year, is the largest single order to date for Biome’s heat-stable and compostable bioplastic for coffee pod applications, which was first commercialised in 2019.

Deliveries under this order are due to be completed in the next two months.

Designed to provide the structure for coffee pods, whilst preventing deformation when exposed to hot water brewing conditions, this new material takes less than three months to compost in industrial composting environments.

It was developed in the division’s R&D facility in Southampton, UK and is now being manufactured in the United States on a regular production basis in commercial quantities.

Paul Mines, CEO of Biome Technologies plc, said: “We believe that there is significant commercial potential for this coffee pod material, as brands in the hot beverage sector move to bio-based and compostable solutions to transform the sustainability of their products.”