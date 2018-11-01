Biome Bioplastics launches digital educational channel #ThinkBioplastic

Biome Bioplastics has launched a digital educational channel, #ThinkBioplastic.

#ThinkBioplastic will share content about the whole plastic life cycle and investigate the science behind recent plastic’s headlines.

The platform helps to educate government, media and the public on the complexities of plastics and plastic pollution, providing information to learn about available alternatives.

The company says it will be presented in an easily digestible form, highlighting the role of bioplastic in reducing the negative impact of polymer manufacture and disposal.

“The recent extensive coverage on plastic, while increasing awareness of the problem, has also increased people’s confusion about the existing solutions,” said Paul Mines, Biome Bioplastics CEO.

“We decided to take the matter into our own hands and form a necessary back-to-basic approach that puts the emphasis on science and fact. We hope to cut through some of the noise in this debate and empower people to make their own choices.”

Professor Adrian Higson, Director at NNFCC, added: “The #ThinkBioplastic platform will help inform individuals about the already available solutions to the plastic problem. In turn, this can shine a new light on the opportunity that biobased and biodegradable plastics represent.”

#ThinkBioplastic will also be working with ambassadors, such as award-winning wildlife photographer Sue Flood.