Biome Technologies named by report as one of Britain’s inspiring SMEs

Biome Technologies has been recognised in the London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ 2020 report.

The report recognises the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), highlighting the regional and sector diversity of the UK’s SMEs and the entrepreneurial spirit shown by the named companies.

To be featured in the report, businesses had to demonstrate strong revenue growth over the last three years and outperform their sector peers, creating a unique list of the UK’s most innovative SMEs.

Biome Technologies is an AIM-listed, growth-orientated, commercially driven technology group. The company comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited.

Biome Bioplastics has over 20 years’ experience in the development of bioplastics, and the company’s expertise covers everything from raw materials and production through to a thorough understanding of how materials and additives behave and perform during processing and storage.

2020 has been a strong year for Biome Bioplastics. Earlier this year, the company received its largest-ever single order for its heat-stable and compostable bioplastic for coffee pod applications, plus received £273,000 in funding from the UK Government’s Innovate UK to support the scale-up of its novel compostable bioplastic materials.

Additionally, Biome Bioplastics recently received a Green Economy Mark from the London Stock Exchange following a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2020.

Paul Mines, CEO of Biome Technologies plc, commented: “Being included in London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ 2020 report is further evidence and recognition of our fast growth.

“We’re leading the way in developing bio-based and compostable materials to address the global plastics crisis. We already have a strong portfolio of high-performance products available internationally, while our emerging technology pipeline continues to grow thanks to the hard work and dedication of our industrial biotechnology experts.”