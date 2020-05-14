Biosite launches portable site hygiene solution

Biosite Systems Ltd has introduced a portable Hand Sanitiser Station for deployment on site in areas where hand washing facilities are not available or practical to install.

The station provides a solution for operatives to access hand sanitiser gel quickly and easily, enhancing enhanced hygiene procedures on site in the fight against COVID-19.

Biosite has also pledged to donate 10 per cent of the proceeds of Hand Sanitiser Stations and refills sold throughout 2020 to the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity’s crisis appeal, as well helping to raise awareness of the charity’s mobile app.

Billed as the ‘ultimate self-help tool’, the ‘Construction industry Helpline’ mobile app provides a selection of free resources covering mental health and wellbeing and financial advice. There is also access to professional support services for those in need.

Details of the app will be shared on each Hand Sanitiser Station.

Michael Bryant, Commercial Director at Biosite Systems Ltd, comments: “Ensuring robust hygiene practices is a cornerstone of both government and industry guidance but we realised that it is not always possible or practical to have wash stations in certain areas on site. For these scenarios, hand sanitiser gel is the next best alternative to soap and water, and our portable Hand Sanitiser Station can be quickly and easily deployed in areas that require hygiene facilities.

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, added: “We are thrilled that Biosite reached out to us to support our Construction Industry Helpline mobile app, as we hope that the resources available on mental health and emergency financial advice will go some way to support and reassure workers – especially those who might not feel comfortable calling the helpline. The financial contribution Biosite has pledged to our new crisis fund will also be a significant help as we continue to navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19 ourselves.”