Birch Chemicals hosts Safic-Alcan

New facilities developed by plastics and rubber industry supplier Birch Chemicals have attracted a visit from a leader worldwide supplier in the sector.

The rapidly growing business, based in Lincolnshire, welcomed representatives from Safic-Alcan for a tour of its site including quality control and R&D laboratories.

× Expand T Arran Photo L to R: Steve Foster, Olivier Segonds, Sophie Bertrand, Dr. Chris Meyler

Sophie Bertrand, Safic-Alan’s Business Development Director for Rubber, and Olivier Segonds, Sales Manager for Rubber, were also given a tour of the manufacturing plant and on-site lime works.

The lime works, owned by Birch Chemicals’ parent company Singleton Birch, are a key part of the company’s ability to achieve the high-quality and consistency that has led to its success in highly demanding manufacturing markets.

This key facility was further enhanced at the end of last year with the opening of £600,000 laboratories to support the work of a specialist R&D team on the development of Birch Chemicals products.

Steve Foster, Birch Chemicals Managing Director, hosted Safic-Alcan’s visit alongside R&D Manager Dr. Chris Meyler.

Foster said: “Safic-Alcan is our biggest distributor partner and we were delighted to welcome Sophie and Olivier to see our facilities, including the new laboratories.”

“Their visit was an opportunity for them to see the historic foundation of which the business has built. Singleton Birch has recently celebrated its 200-year anniversary.”

“In contrast to this, they were also able to see the advanced processes and equipment currently used as well as one of our newest developments, the laboratory, and learn more about how we are continuing to innovate and grow to maintain the enviable reputation we have today and for the future.”

“In some ways, the quality of our products speaks for itself, however, hosting a distributor like Safic-Alcan is an important part of sharing the story behind what makes us different.”

“This understanding helps us strengthen the excellent relationships we have with our existing customers and expand to gain new customers.”

“We are already a market leader in the sector and we are committed to investing in our products and our people as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers.”