Bitrez expands presence in USA with appointment of new Technical Specialist

Bitrez, Europe’s leading manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals, has expanded its presence in the USA with the appointment of Dr Shahid Qureshi as Technical Specialist for North America.

Dr Qureshi has more than 35 years’ worth of experience of working within high-performance composites, including 27 as a Senior Research Scientist at Georgia Pacific Chemicals.

The appointment comes after the announcement the Bitrez has appointed Georgia-Pacific Chemicals as an exclusive distributor for its Curaphen speciality phenolics across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Bitrez, said: “We’re very pleased to have Dr Qureshi on board. Over his distinguished career, he has amassed a wealth of experience and knowledge in thermoset resin formulation and applications for advanced composites across a plethora of industries, including aerospace.”

“Couple this with his licensing and marketing experience in countries such as China, Korea, and India, and it’s clear to see how Dr Qureshi’s unique skill set will play a key role in helping us to expand our presence in the coatings and composite markets in North America.”

Dr Qureshi said: “When the opportunity arose to champion Bitrez in the ISA, I couldn’t say no. I’d heard of the, during my days at Georgia Pacific, so I knew the calibre of their chemistry. I’m delighted to have joined Bitrez and am very excited about what the future holds.”