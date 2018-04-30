Bitrez invites resin producers to use its UK-based production facilities

Bitrez, manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals is inviting resin producers to use its UK-based production facilities as the REACH deadline looms for registering chemicals.

The invitation comes with less than one month to go before the 31st May deadline to register chemical substances manufactured or imported from outside the EU above one tonne per year.

Bitrez can produce materials from laboratory scale through a transient pilot stage to enable scale up and small scale qualification work before moving to commercial manufacture, offering a diverse range of capabilities over both sites including COMAH [Seveso] compliance and ISO certification [ISO 9001/14001/18001].

Bitrez’s manufacturing plant comprises numerous reaction units from 3000 – 30,000 litre capacity, along with cooling facilities to accommodate high reactivity resins which can operate at temperatures of up to 300ºC.

“With trade agreements and dis-agreements, the need for domestic manufactured products for Europe has never been greater in the resin market,” said Dominic Hopwood, Bitrez’s Composites Resin Sales Manager.

“Add to this the additional pressure from regulatory bodies such as REACH and a drive to eliminate or reduce specific materials, and it clear that there is a real need for specialist resin producers, like Bitrez with decades of experience in satisfying production demands through toll conversion, development or co-development.”