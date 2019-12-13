Bitrez joins EPSRC Future Composites Manufacturing Research Hub as industrial partner

Bitrez, Europe’s leading manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals, has become an industrial partner of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Future Composites Manufacturing Research Hub (CIMComp).

Led by the Universities of Nottingham and Bristol, the Hub is a £10.3 million investment by the EPSRC to engage academics from across the UK to deliver a step-change in the production of polymer matrix composites.

The Hub is supported by four High Value Manufacturing Catapult Centres and backed by 18 industrial partners from the composites sector, offering a further £12.7 million in additional support.

The partnership will see Bitrex collaborating with academic and industrial partners to support the development and delivery of the next generation of high performance, affordable composites, which meet both regulatory and sustainability demands.

Paul Jones, Managing Director at Bitrez, said: “We’re delighted to join the Hub as an industrial partner and look forward to collaborating with the other members to help secure the UK’s long-term position as a leader in composites manufacturing.”

Professor Nick Warrior, Director of the EPSRC CIMComp, said: “This is a great opportunity for the Hub and its partners. Bitrex are renowned for being R&D focused and can respond quickly to our research needs. We look forward to working with Paul and his team over the next four years to address the resin research challenges identified by the Hub.”