Bitrez Ltd crowned Manufacturing Company of the Year 2019 at Chemicals Northwest awards

Bitrez Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of specialist polymers and chemicals, has been awarded the title of Manufacturing Company of the Year 2019 at the Chemicals Northwest awards.

The award, sponsored by Biochemica Water, recognises Bitrez’s sustainable growth and excellence in developing and bringing innovative products to market.

Bitrez’s synthetic resin, catalysts and curing agents are used by world class companies across aerospace, defence, automotive, construction, packaging, and coatings industries.

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Bitrez Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have won manufacturing company of the year, especially considering the calibre of our opposition.”

“We’ve had an outstanding 12 months necessitating the transition to a 24-7 operation increasing capacity and providing a means for further production output.”

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our customers, suppliers and exemplary staff.”