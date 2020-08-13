Bitrez launches My Bitrez

Bitrez Ltd, the UK’s leading manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals, has launched a new service, My Bitrez.

The service aims to provide customers with technical data on a broad portfolio of specialist resins used in the formulation of advanced coatings, adhesives and composites via the free, members only, section of their website.

Providing a hub of knowledge, My Bitrez offers the user everything they need to know about the latest developments such as REACH compliant alternatives; from green bio-epoxy curing agents which mitigate the use of Mannich based formulas used in marine and construction to BPA free phenolic resins used to coat food packaging.

Dominic Hopwood, Bitrez’s Resin Sales Manager, said: “After decades of intensive R&D, working with academia, research institutes and some of the largest companies in the world, we have been able to create this library of information of specialist resins. This has allowed us to share our research in an easy to use format, with concise data sheets and technical information all in one place.”