Bitrez Managing Director elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Bitrez, the UK’s leading manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals, has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, which is the highest level of membership.

Jones joined Bitrez shortly after it was formed as an apprentice technician and through a process of self-teaching and dogged determination, Paul developed his knowledge and experimental skills in chemistry, rising through the ranks to Development Chemist, Works Manager, Operations Manager, Head of R & D, and now Managing Director and co-owner.

His election to Fellow caps a number of awards secured by Bitrez as a result of his pioneering development and innovative work, including the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, and business and innovation awards by the Institute of Chemical Engineering, MAKE UK and Chemicals North West.

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Bitrez

On the chemistry front, Jones led the research and development into the launch of low free monomer and Bis-Phenol A free resins to combat media concerns regarding endocrine disruption and BPA being a suspected oestrogen mimic causing gender mutation and birth defects.

Other highlights include the development and launch of epoxy curing agents, vinyl ester resins, epoxy resins, phenolic polymers, amino resins. He also developed and launched a range of novel catalysts and accelerators. Alongside this, Paul developed the only global REACH compliant Ketamine epoxy curing agent.

For Bitrez, Jones negotiated exclusive deal with the marine sector market leader and personally secured a PPG Global Supplier Award; building up a network of global distributors, including in the lucrative US market.

During this time, he launched Chemical Processing Services Ltd, a bespoke consultancy in polymer chemistry.

With the expansion of the business into Asia, Bitrez opened a new HQ in Shanghai and has expanded its research and development facilities with a new purpose-built unit.

“I’m thrilled that Paul has been named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC),” said Brian Allen co-Director and partner of Bitrez Ltd. “The designation FRSC is only given to a select group of scientists who have made outstanding contributions to chemistry. On behalf of the business, I congratulate Paul on this exceptional and well-deserved honour.”

Dr Barrie G. Colvin FRSC, Technical Director of Ru-bix Tooling Board/Advanced Thermosets Ltd, said: “Paul has a very rare quality of being a complete expert in the chemistry and application of epoxies, as well as achieving a very high professional position within that industry. He is clearly the person to go to for any question or advice in connection with epoxies and I have always found him unusually knowledgeable and helpful.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that he has had a major impact on the successful growth of the composites industry, a business sector that is growing rapidly in the UK and across the world. He has achieved a number of industry awards as a result of his ground-breaking achievements as a development chemist and Managing Director of a very successful chemical company.

“His recent success with bio-based resins, including the Queen’s Award for Innovation, has confirmed his continued desire to further improve the ecological aspects of his business and I would have no hesitation in supporting his application.”

Paul Jones FRSC added: “I am immensely honoured to be admitted to the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Fellow. Joining such a select group, who have made so many scientific breakthroughs and advances is humbling, and I feel privileged and very grateful to the RSC for this generous recognition.”