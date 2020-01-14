Bitrez to launch new range of bio-based resins at JEC World 2020

Bitrez, manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals, is launching a new range of regulatory compliant bio-based resins for the composites industry at JEC World 2020.

The new range of Bio-based resins, including bio-Epoxy systems and PFA (Polyfurfuryl Alcohol), are designed especially for composite applications and are REACH (registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals) compliant.

Derived from biomass crop waste, PFA is a thermosetting bio-resin with similar qualities to a Phenolic resin but with lower VOC emissions.

In addition to its environmental credentials, PFA has fire retardant properties equivalent to Phenolic, plus excellent temperature and chemical resistance.

Bitrez offers epoxy products based on renewable substitute feedstock which when combined with its green epoxy curing agents provide formulated systems with high bio- content.

Dominic Hopwood, Bitrez’s Resin Sales Manager, said: "Sustainability and climate change are climbing higher up people's agendas leading to an increase in calls for materials that deliver reduced weight, greater efficiency and a smaller carbon footprint. That's why we are leading the way in developing composite reins that are derived from renewable, sustainable plant products. We intend our bio-Epoxy and PFA to be the first of many and we are excited to see how it will be received at JEC."

Visit Bitrez in Hall 6, Stand S66 at JEC World 2020 between 3-5 March 2020 in Paris, France.