Bitrez wins Queen’s Award for Innovation

Bitrez, the UK’s leading manufacturer of specialist polymers and chemicals, has been named as winners of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The Wigan-based company secured the award in the Innovation category for its BPA-free resin, Curaphen.

Launched in 2013, Curaphen is used for the internal coatings of food and drink packaging.

Following a worldwide health scare regarding the potential harm caused by BPA to humans, Bitrez developed Curaphen as an alternative polymer to BPA-based grades, for use with non-epoxy-based systems.

Not only does Curaphen satisfy new regulations but it also meets desirable processing and performance requirements.

Paul Jones, Bitrez Managing Director, said: “I’m delighted that Bitrez has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise especially in the innovation category. Resolution of regulatory and technical problems is at the heart of our business strategy and commitment to product development.”

“This is what drives us to continue to design products like this Curaphen grade and being able to manufacture an alternative to conventional BPA derivatives with equivalent performance is a great example of the positive impact creative chemistry and ingenuity can have on our lives.”

“This award celebrates everyone at Bitrez who worked so hard to bring the product to market, as well as the loyalty of our much-valued suppliers and customers who trust in our expertise and commitment to develop innovative products to comply with regulatory reform.”